WhatsApp Backup on Google Drive to No Longer Have Unlimited Storage

The latest announcement from Google confirms that the unlimited storage feature for Android’s WhatsApp backup will be discontinued. This means that the data stored in the cloud will now count towards the storage limit. If you have a large number of messages, photos, and videos on your WhatsApp, it’s time to prepare.

Google currently offers 15 GB of free space, which is shared among various services such as Gmail, Drive, and Photos. Starting from December 2023 for WhatsApp Beta users and early 2024 for others, if the available space in your account is less than the total size of your WhatsApp messages, videos, and photos, the app will not be able to create a backup in the cloud.

Users have a couple of options to address this issue. They can either delete files from WhatsApp or clear space in Google Drive, Gmail, and Photos to free up storage. Alternatively, there is the option to subscribe to Google One, a storage package that offers additional services, starting at R$6.99 per month for 100 GB.

Interestingly, this change is actually a return to the early days of backups. The exemption of Google Drive backup from storage limits was introduced in 2018.

On the iPhone, there has never been unlimited storage since WhatsApp backups for iOS are saved in iCloud. Apple provides 5 GB of free storage, making the two platforms almost on par in this aspect.

The speculation about the end of unlimited backup has been circulating since January 2022 when WABetaInfo, a trusted source specializing in WhatsApp, discovered codes in the beta version of the app that hinted at its possible discontinuation.

Google’s decision to eliminate unlimited backup for WhatsApp on Google Drive is part of a broader series of restrictions imposed on cloud storage, likely as a cost-cutting measure.

FAQ

1. Will these changes affect all WhatsApp users?

Yes, the changes will impact both WhatsApp Beta users and regular users, albeit at different times. Beta users will experience the new backup limitations starting in December 2023, while the rest will be affected in early 2024.

2. How can I make space in my Google account to accommodate WhatsApp backups?

To free up space for WhatsApp backups, you have a few options. You can delete unnecessary files from WhatsApp itself, or you can clear out space in your Google Drive, Gmail, and Photos removing or organizing files.

3. Is there an alternative to using Google Drive for WhatsApp backups?

For Android users, Google Drive is the default option for WhatsApp backups. However, iPhone users can take advantage of iCloud to store their WhatsApp backups.