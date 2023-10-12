WhatsApp for Android Redesigns its Interface to Fit Google’s Modern Standards

In the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, a redesigned interface has been unveiled, aligning it more with Google’s modern standards. The update includes a new interface and a group reminder feature, providing users with an enhanced user experience.

According to reports from WABetaInfo, the new interface, available in version 2.23.21.12, embraces Material Design 3, offering users a design that is more in line with current standards. It features new icons and improvements to the standard and dark modes, with different shades of green being used.

Additionally, the update introduces a floating button for starting a conversation, as well as a floating button for sending voice notes within chat windows. These changes aim to provide users with a more intuitive and seamless messaging experience.

It’s important to note that the new design is currently being rolled out to a limited number of users in the beta program. To access the beta version, users must be enrolled in the beta program via the Google Play Store. However, it should be noted that the available slots for the beta program are currently full. Those who wish to enjoy the latest WhatsApp features ahead of others will need to keep an eye out for any available openings.

In conclusion, the WhatsApp for Android redesign brings a fresh and modern look to the popular messaging app. With its enhanced interface and added features, the update aims to provide users with a more visually appealing and user-friendly experience.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo