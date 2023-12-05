WhatsApp Testing Integration with Instagram for Story Sharing

WhatsApp for Android is currently working on a new feature that will allow users to link the platform with Instagram, enabling them to share images and videos from WhatsApp Status to Instagram Stories.

Previously, if users wanted to share Instagram content on WhatsApp Status, they had to save the Story on the social network and then upload it to the messaging app.

While it is already possible to link a Facebook account to share WhatsApp Status on the platform, owned Meta, WhatsApp is now expanding its integration with Instagram to allow for Story sharing.

WABetaInfo, a platform that often uncovers upcoming features in beta versions of WhatsApp, has discovered this functionality in the latest beta for WhatsApp for Android 2.23.25.20. They found a new section in the Privacy settings of Status.

Alongside the existing options of ‘My contacts’, ‘My contacts except…’, and ‘Only share with…’, there is now an option to link with Facebook. In addition, a button has been introduced that allows users to link WhatsApp with Instagram, facilitating the sharing of content from Status to this other social media platform.

According to WABetaInfo, this update will eliminate the need for separate updates on both platforms, as users will be able to perform the action in a single step.

It is important to note that this feature is still in development, and there is no information available about when it will be implemented globally or if it will also be available for iOS devices through an app update.