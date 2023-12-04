WhatsApp Introduces ‘Original Quality’ Media Sharing for iOS Users

WhatsApp continues to enhance its features, solidifying its position as the go-to platform for sharing photos and videos among friends and family. In a recent update to its iOS app, WhatsApp now allows users to send photos and videos in their “original quality.”

Initially, WhatsApp introduced the option to send HD photos on iOS, Android, and desktop in August. However, even with this improvement, the photos still underwent compression. Now, the messaging app is rolling out an uncompressed option specifically for iOS users.

To access the ‘original quality’ option, users will need to update to version 23.24.73 of WhatsApp on iOS, which is currently being released gradually over the next few weeks (already available on the App Store). Sending uncompressed media is a straightforward process. Users only need to tap the ‘+’ icon in any chat, select ‘Document,’ choose ‘photo or video,’ and select the desired file. After adding a caption, a simple tap sends it off.

It’s important to note a couple of limitations. Firstly, files are still limited to 2GB, so relying on WhatsApp as a cloud backup service is not advisable. Additionally, photos and videos sent using this method will appear as a file icon in the chat history, rather than as a preview of the image itself.

Although this new feature caters to iPhone users who want to preserve the quality of shared media or send image files for editing, Android users may also look forward to its release. WhatsApp has been testing the feature in beta for Android since September, indicating a forthcoming Android launch.

While Android users can already share larger image files through the existing Document share option, this new feature provides a more user-friendly method tailored specifically for photos and videos. Although it may have a more niche appeal due to the absence of an image preview option, it can serve as a convenient alternative to sharing files through Drive or Google Photos links.

FAQ

Q: Can I send unlimited file sizes using WhatsApp’s ‘original quality’ feature?

A: No, files are still limited to a maximum size of 2GB.

Q: How can I access the ‘original quality’ feature on WhatsApp for iOS?

A: Ensure you have updated your WhatsApp to version 23.24.73 on iOS. The feature is gradually rolling out and should be available on the App Store soon.

Q: Will the ‘original quality’ feature be available for Android users?

A: Yes, WhatsApp has been testing the feature in beta for Android since September, suggesting it will be released for Android users in the near future.

Q: Can I preview the images sent using the ‘original quality’ feature?

A: No, images and videos sent using this method will appear as file icons in the chat history, not as visual previews.