WhatsApp Simplifies Registration Process for Android Users

WhatsApp, owned Meta, has introduced support for Android sign-in, making it easier and faster for users to access their accounts without needing a one-time password (OTP) or going through two-step authentication. This update eliminates the need for traditional methods that can be susceptible to phishing attacks, leaked passwords, and other security vulnerabilities.

Access codes, a relatively new technology, are designed to be resistant to security breaches. They consist of cryptographic pairs containing a public and private key that is stored on the user’s device. Services that support access codes do not have access to the private key, nor can it be written down or shared with anyone else.

Without the private key, no one else can sign in to another person’s account. With WhatsApp now supporting access codes, users can sign in authenticating their device, either through facial recognition, fingerprint scanning, or entering a PIN code.

While many applications have yet to support access codes, the list of supporting apps continues to grow. PayPal introduced password access for Android in March, followed TikTok in July. Additionally, the 1Password app has created an access code available to all its desktop and iOS users after a three-month trial period.

Source: Klix.ba

Definitions:

OTP: One-time password, a unique password that is valid for only one login session or transaction, on a computer system or other digital device.

Phishing: The fraudulent practice of sending emails or messages purporting to be from reputable companies to induce individuals to reveal personal information, such as passwords and credit card numbers.

Access codes: Cryptographic pairs consisting of a public and private key that provide secure access to an account or secure communication between devices.

