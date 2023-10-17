WhatsApp Introduces Passkey Support for Easier Logins

WhatsApp has officially started supporting Passkeys, making it easier and more secure for users to log into their accounts. Passkeys, introduced Google last year in collaboration with the FIDO Alliance, provide a password-less login option that utilizes biometric authentication methods such as fingerprint and face unlock.

With Passkey support, users can easily log into their WhatsApp accounts when setting up a new device. Rather than waiting for one-time passwords (OTPs) or going through two-factor authentication, users can simply use their phone’s biometric authentication to generate a cryptographic key for quick and seamless logins.

Passkeys are stored in Google Password Manager, making it possible to log in from any device. Each Passkey is unique to an app or website, ensuring a more secure login process and minimizing the risk of logging into malicious apps or websites.

While Passkey support is now available for Android users, there is no information yet on when it will be available for iOS. However, it is expected to roll out to all Android users in the coming weeks.

The introduction of Passkey support is a significant step towards a password-less future. While it may take some time for all platforms and apps to adopt this setup, Passkeys provide a convenient and secure alternative to traditional password-based authentication methods.

So, if you find yourself frequently forgetting complex passwords or prefer a quicker login process, WhatsApp’s Passkey support may be the perfect solution for you.