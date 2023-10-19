WhatsApp Introduces Multi-Account Feature for Android and iOS

WhatsApp has recently rolled out a major update that allows users to use two accounts simultaneously on a single Android or iOS device. This new feature eliminates the need for users to resort to workarounds like dual apps or the WhatsApp Business app to maintain separate personal and business accounts.

Initially, the ability to add another account was only available to select beta testers through the WhatsApp beta on Android. However, it is now gradually being rolled out to a wider user base.

To make use of this feature, users will need to follow simple on-screen instructions in the app’s Settings menu to add a second profile. The device must have a second phone number and either a physical secondary SIM or eSIM support, depending on device compatibility.

Once the second account is activated, users can manage both profiles independently, with separate privacy, notification, and block list settings. This eliminates the hassle of constantly logging in and out of different accounts, making it more convenient for people who use WhatsApp for both personal and business purposes.

It is important to note that users should be cautious when downloading and using fake WhatsApp apps. These fake apps may promise additional features and functionality, but they can pose serious security risks and jeopardize privacy. It is always recommended to use the official WhatsApp application to ensure the security and privacy of your messages.

In addition to the multi-account feature, WhatsApp is also working on improving its user interface, taking inspiration from Material Design 3. Furthermore, the platform is testing a new reply bar specifically designed for images and videos on Android.

Overall, these updates aim to enhance the user experience and provide more convenience for WhatsApp users who manage multiple accounts on their devices.

