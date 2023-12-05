WhatsApp Introduces Option to Send Media in Original Quality

WhatsApp has recently launched a highly anticipated feature that allows users to send media in its original quality. This means that users can now share photos and videos without them being compressed, providing a better visual experience for recipients. However, there are a few things to keep in mind.

The feature has been introduced in the latest update for both iOS and Android. When users click on the “+” sign in chats and select the option to send a document, they will now see an additional choice to send photos and videos along with the original option to find files. This new functionality is available for both individual chats and groups, but there is a file size limitation of 2GB.

Earlier this year, WhatsApp introduced a high-definition (HD) feature that allowed users to send photos and videos in higher quality. However, media shared through this feature is still compressed to some extent. With the latest update, users have the freedom to send their files in their original quality, as long as they meet the file size limit.

It is important to note that when media is sent as a document using this new method, recipients will not see a preview as they would when receiving a photo or video. Instead, they would need to tap on the file to download and open it in order to view the content.

WhatsApp continues to innovate and improve its messaging app to enhance user experience. This latest feature update provides users with more flexibility and control over the quality of media they share with others.