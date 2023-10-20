WhatsApp Updates its System Requirements for Android Devices

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is set to make an important change to its system requirements. With the upcoming update, certain smartphones will no longer be supported the messenger service. Specifically, WhatsApp will now require Android operating systems of version 5.0 or newer in order to function.

This change will impact older smartphones that do not support Android 5.0. It is estimated that WhatsApp will no longer work on approximately 15 million devices worldwide, as reported the industry portal netzwelt.de. Currently, WhatsApp functions on devices with at least Android version 4.1 installed. However, iPhone users will not be affected this update, as WhatsApp will continue to be available on smartphones with iOS 12 or later. Additionally, KaiOS phones, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2, will be supported starting from KaiOS 2.5.0.

WhatsApp has stated that the selection of unsupported operating systems is based on factors such as user numbers, device age, and software. Some of these devices may not have the latest security updates or may lack the necessary features to run WhatsApp effectively.

It is currently unclear how this change will impact users. WhatsApp has stated that affected users will be informed of the update and reminded to upgrade their devices. The company has not indicated whether WhatsApp will continue to function on these devices after October 24th, but has not ruled out the possibility. It is possible that these devices will simply no longer receive updates and will not be able to download the app again.

At present, WhatsApp has not provided specific information regarding which phone models will be affected this change. Many smartphone manufacturers utilize the Android operating system. In Germany, Samsung holds the largest market share, according to Statcounter. However, Samsung has not disclosed which older smartphones are compatible with which operating systems.

Overall, this update highlights the trend of apps and services gradually dropping support for older operating systems. As technology advances, it becomes increasingly important for users to ensure that their devices are compatible with the latest software requirements in order to fully utilize the features and functionality of their favorite apps.

