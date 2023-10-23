WhatsApp Updates Requirements for Android Operating Systems

WhatsApp, the popular messenger app, is changing an important setting that will no longer support the app on some smartphones. Starting from October 24, 2023, WhatsApp will only support Android operating systems version 5.0 and newer.

This change will affect older smartphones that do not support Android 5.0. It is estimated that approximately 15 million smartphones worldwide will no longer be able to use WhatsApp, according to the technology website netzwelt.de. Previously, WhatsApp functioned on devices with at least Android version 4.1. However, there are no changes for iPhone users as WhatsApp will continue to be available on smartphones with iOS 12 or higher.

WhatsApp decided to stop supporting older operating systems based on factors such as the number of users, age of the devices and software. These devices may not have the latest security updates or the necessary features to run WhatsApp.

It is still unclear how this change will impact users. WhatsApp states that affected users will be notified of the change and reminded to upgrade their devices. The company has not explicitly mentioned whether WhatsApp will still function on these devices after October 24, but it has not ruled out the possibility. It is possible that these devices may only stop receiving updates and will not be able to download the app again.

WhatsApp has not provided specific information on which models will be affected this change. Android is used many smartphone manufacturers. Samsung has the largest market share in Germany, according to Statcounter. However, Samsung has not disclosed which older smartphones with which operating systems are compatible.

Source: Sarah Neumeyer, IPPEN.MEDIA [Source information removed]