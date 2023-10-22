WhatsApp Changes Important Setting: Some Older Smartphones will no Longer be Supported

WhatsApp is making an important change. The messenger app will no longer be supported on some smartphones.

It’s generally good for the environment and your wallet to use a smartphone for a longer period of time. However, as the device gets older, there is a greater risk that some apps will no longer be compatible with the phone.

This is now the case for some Android users. The popular messenger app WhatsApp plans to increase the requirements for the operating system with the new update. “Starting October 24, 2023, only Android operating systems version 5.0 and newer will be supported,” WhatsApp informs in its FAQ. On the other hand, another WhatsApp change is likely to please millions of users.

The change affects older smartphones that do not support Android 5.0. Approximately 15 million phones worldwide will no longer be able to use WhatsApp, estimates the industry portal netzwelt.de. Until now, WhatsApp has been working on devices with at least Android version 4.1 installed. There will be no change for iPhone users. WhatsApp will continue to be available on smartphones with iOS 12 or higher. KaiOS phones will be supported from KaiOS 2.5.0, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

WhatsApp will only support smartphones with the Android 5.0 operating system or newer. The company states that the number of users, as well as the age of the devices and software, were decisive factors in selecting the unsupported operating systems. “These devices may also not have the latest security updates or may lack features required to run WhatsApp.”

It is unclear how this change will affect users. The company refers to the FAQ on an inquiry from IPPEN.MEDIA. It states that affected users will be informed about the change and reminded to upgrade. The company does not comment on whether WhatsApp will continue to work on affected devices after October 24, but does not rule it out either. It is possible that these devices will simply no longer receive updates and the app cannot be re-downloaded.

There is no information on the WhatsApp website about which specific models will be affected the change. Android is used many smartphone manufacturers. In Germany, Samsung has far the largest market share, as shown statistics from Statcounter. Samsung itself also does not provide information about which older smartphones are compatible with which operating systems.

