WhatsApp Changes Compatibility Requirements for Android Users

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is changing its compatibility requirements with an upcoming update. As of October 24th, 2023, WhatsApp will only support Android operating systems version 5.0 and newer. This means that older smartphones that do not support Android 5.0 will no longer be able to use the messaging app. It is estimated that around 15 million devices worldwide will be affected this change.

The decision to no longer support older Android versions is based on factors such as user numbers, device age, and software capabilities. WhatsApp states that these devices may not have the latest security updates or the necessary features to run WhatsApp effectively.

While it is unclear how this change will impact users, WhatsApp has stated that affected users will be notified and reminded to upgrade their devices. It is also unclear if the app will continue to function on these older devices after the October 24th deadline, as the company has not provided any specific details on this matter. It is possible that these devices will no longer receive updates and will be unable to download the app again if it is deleted.

As for which specific smartphone models will be affected this change, WhatsApp has not provided a list of impacted devices on their website. Many smartphone manufacturers use Android as their operating system, with Samsung having the largest market share in Germany. However, Samsung has not disclosed which older models are compatible with certain versions of Android.

Sources: netzwelt.de, Statcounter.