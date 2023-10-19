Pune RTOs to Launch WhatsApp Numbers for Complaints Against Cabbies and Auto Drivers

The Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Maharashtra, India, are set to introduce dedicated WhatsApp numbers for people to register complaints regarding issues with taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers. In line with the state transport department’s announcement of a statewide WhatsApp number, senior officials from both RTOs have confirmed their plans to implement this service. The move follows the success of similar initiatives in the Mumbai Metropolitan region.

Sanjiv Bhor, the regional transport officer for Pune, stated that they are in the planning phase and the launch of the WhatsApp number is imminent. Atul Aade, the deputy RTO at Pimpri Chinchwad, also expressed their commitment towards the implementation of this service.

Currently, complaints against cabbies and auto drivers can be made through email or traditional mail. However, the introduction of a dedicated WhatsApp number will provide specific options such as misbehavior, ride cancellation, and refusal, enabling users to select and register their complaints more efficiently. The aim is to streamline the complaint process and prevent the sharing of unnecessary pictures and videos.

The decision to adopt this new channel comes as a response to the lukewarm response received through email and traditional mail channels. By leveraging the widespread usage of WhatsApp, the RTOs hope to provide a more accessible and user-friendly platform for the public to report grievances.

This move the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad RTOs reflects a broader trend of utilizing technology to improve the efficiency and efficacy of public services. By embracing popular communication apps like WhatsApp, authorities can enhance their responsiveness and engage with the public in a more convenient manner.

Sources:

– Pune RTOs

– The Times of India