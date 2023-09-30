Some Phones Won’t Be Able to Use WhatsApp Starting October

WhatsApp will no longer be supported on certain phones starting in October because their operating systems will be considered too outdated. This means that a minimum of Android 5.0 is required to use the popular messaging app.

For iPhone users, WhatsApp will no longer function on devices running iOS 12 or an older version. Newer operating systems can only be accepted on certain models, which means that some users will not be able to use the app.

The affected iPhone models include iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus. Similarly, those who own Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Samsung Galaxy S3 mini, or Samsung Galaxy Trend II will also be unable to use the app in the near future.

It is important for users to keep their operating systems up to date in order to continue using WhatsApp. This not only ensures the ability to stay connected with friends and family but also provides access to new features and security updates.

Definitions:

– Operating system: The software that manages computer hardware, including mobile devices, and provides common services for computer programs. In this case, the operating system determines whether a phone can run WhatsApp or not.

