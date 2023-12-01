WhatsApp Enhances Chat Lock Tool with Secret Codes for Added Privacy

WhatsApp is taking steps to improve the security of its Chat Lock feature introducing Secret Codes that will hide private chat rooms. Currently, Chat Lock puts conversations in a separate folder that can only be accessed with the phone’s password or biometric login. Although this provides some protection, it doesn’t prevent others who know the password from accessing the chats.

With Secret Codes, users can create a second password independent of their phone’s unlock code. This additional layer of security ensures that even if someone knows the phone’s password, they won’t be able to access the locked folder. When a Secret Code is created, the locked folder disappears from the inbox, further preserving privacy. To reveal the hidden chats, users simply need to enter the Secret Code into the search bar on the main page, causing the locked folder to reappear.

In addition to enhancing privacy, WhatsApp has also made it easier to lock chats. By long-pressing a conversation, users can access the lock chat option, eliminating the need to navigate through settings. These improvements aim to provide users with more control over their private conversations and ensure that their sensitive information remains secure.

Adding a Secret Code is a simple process. Users can access the Chat Lock Settings tapping the three dots in the top right corner and activating the Secret Code feature. Passwords can include emojis, numbers, letters, and punctuation, allowing for creative and unique codes. The password must be either four characters long or a single emoji.

WhatsApp is rolling out Secret Codes globally in the coming months, offering users enhanced privacy options for their locked chats. While these updates are currently available only on mobile devices, there have been no indications of whether they will be introduced to the desktop version of WhatsApp.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why should I use Secret Codes in WhatsApp?

Secret Codes provide an additional layer of security for your locked chats, ensuring that even if someone knows your phone’s password, they won’t be able to access your private conversations.

2. How do I add a Secret Code in WhatsApp?

To add a Secret Code, go to the Chat Lock Settings, activate the feature, and create a password using emojis, numbers, letters, or punctuation marks.

3. Can I use Secret Codes on the WhatsApp desktop app?

Currently, Secret Codes are only available on mobile devices. There is no information about whether they will be introduced to the desktop version of WhatsApp.

