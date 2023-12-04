WhatsApp Introduces Original Quality Media Sharing for iOS Users

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned Meta, is now rolling out an exciting update for iOS users. This latest update allows users to share photos and videos in their original quality, without any compression.

In the past, WhatsApp has been criticized for its low-quality media transfers, even after the introduction of a high-definition compression algorithm in August. However, with this new feature, users can finally enjoy sharing media files without compromising on their quality.

Unlike previous versions, where media files were transformed into previews for the chat window, this update treats them as standard data files. When users send an uncompressed image or video, recipients can now click to view them in their original state. However, traditional methods of sending media files, which include chat window preview thumbnails, are still available.

To take advantage of this new feature, users need to consciously select the uncompressed option clicking the “+” icon to transfer a document. Although the rollout of this update is currently in progress, WhatsApp has stated that it may take a couple of weeks to reach all iOS users. As for Android users, the company is reportedly working on bringing this feature to their devices in the near future.

WhatsApp has been exploring various new features throughout this year. From introducing a dedicated Mac app with video calling capabilities for up to eight people to launching a Windows client, the platform has been continuously enhancing user experience. Additionally, WhatsApp is even testing artificial intelligence-generated stickers and self-destructing voice notes, adding a touch of excitement to everyday conversations.

FAQ:

Q: Can WhatsApp users on iOS now share photos and videos in their original quality?

A: Yes, WhatsApp has introduced an update that allows iOS users to share media files in their original quality without compression.

Q: Do recipients need to download the media file to view it in its original quality?

A: No, recipients can simply click on the media file to view it in its original state without downloading it.

Q: Can users still send media files with chat window preview thumbnails?

A: Yes, users can still send media files in the traditional way, including chat window preview thumbnails, if they prefer.

Q: When will Android users receive this update?

A: WhatsApp is currently working on bringing this feature to Android devices, but there is no specific release information available at the moment.

Q: What other features has WhatsApp introduced this year?

A: WhatsApp has introduced a dedicated Mac app, video calling capabilities for up to eight people, a Windows client, and is even testing AI-generated stickers and self-destructing voice notes.