WhatsApp Introduces Self-Erasing Voice Messages for Added Privacy

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has expanded its “view once” feature to include voice messages, providing users with an added layer of protection for their private conversations. With this new feature, voice messages can only be played once before they automatically disappear from the app.

Previously, the view once feature was available for photos and videos, allowing users to send media that would be deleted after a single view. Now, WhatsApp users can also send voice messages that offer the same self-destructing capability.

To use the view once feature for voice messages, simply record the audio holding the microphone button on the WhatsApp display. After recording, select the “1” inside the circle and send the message. This feature can be particularly useful for sharing sensitive information or having discussions on personal matters, as it ensures that the audio content is deleted shortly after being heard.

It’s worth noting, however, that recipients can still make permanent records of the content if they choose to do so. Screenshots, screen recordings, and external cameras or audio recorders can still capture the information. WhatsApp advises users to only send view once photos, videos, or voice messages to people they trust.

The new view once feature for voice messages will be rolled out to all WhatsApp users in the coming days, though the exact timing may vary. WhatsApp, which was acquired Facebook (now known as Meta) in 2014, has become one of the most popular messaging apps globally. While it has its critics, this latest update is likely to please users who value privacy and control over their conversations.