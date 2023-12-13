WhatsApp Introduces Message Pinning Feature to Simplify Access to Important Chats

WhatsApp has announced the introduction of a new feature that allows users to pin important messages in their chats. This feature is now available for both Android and iOS users, as well as on WhatsApp for Web/Desktop. By pinning messages, users can easily highlight and access important information without the hassle of searching for them.

Previously, WhatsApp had introduced beta updates for this feature, testing it with select users. The pinned messages feature supports various types of content, including texts, polls, images, and emojis, and all of these messages are encrypted for added security. Users have the option to pin messages for 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days, with 7 days set as the default choice.

Both individual and group chats support the message pinning feature. In group chats, administrators can decide whether all members can pin messages or if it’s restricted to administrators only. Additionally, when a message is pinned, all chat participants can see who pinned it.

Pinned messages complement the existing feature of pinned chats, which has been available for some time. Although WhatsApp already offers the option to star messages, pinning messages provides a more streamlined and convenient way to access important information. However, it is uncertain whether users will be able to pin multiple messages, as is possible with starred messages.

To pin a message on WhatsApp, users simply need to tap and hold the desired message. On iOS, they can then select the “More” option followed the “Pin” option, while on Android, they can tap the three-dot menu and choose the “Pin” option. Users can unpin a message long-pressing it and selecting the “Unpin” option.

The message pinning feature is currently being rolled out and should be available to all users soon. If you have access to this feature, let us know in the comments below and share your thoughts on its usefulness.