WhatsApp Introduces Passkeys for Android: Secure and Convenient Login Option

WhatsApp is rolling out support for passkeys on Android, providing users with a more secure and convenient login option. With the new passkeys feature, users can log back into their accounts using biometric authentication or their device PIN.

Previously, WhatsApp required users to log in using a one-time password (OTP) and a six-digit PIN for two-factor authentication. However, with the addition of passkeys support, Android users can now use their phone’s face or fingerprint recognition feature to log in with a passkey stored on their device.

Passkeys are a secure alternative to passwords that allow users to log in to apps and services without the need for typing in a password and an OTP. Instead, users can use their fingerprint or PIN on their smartphone to verify their identity.

The use of passkeys relies on two technologies: public key cryptography and biometric authentication. Passkeys are stored on the device and never leave it, meaning they remain protected even if WhatsApp’s servers are compromised. This added security is why other companies, such as Adobe, Amazon, Google, and PayPal, are also implementing passkey logins.

To create a passkey on WhatsApp for Android, users can navigate to the settings menu, then tap on Account > Passkeys > Create a passkey. They can then follow the prompts provided in the popup messages to set up a passkey using their phone’s screen lock method.

WhatsApp’s passkey support is currently available on the latest beta version of the app for Android phones. Users who have the stable version of WhatsApp will have to wait for the feature to be enabled on their devices.

This new feature provides an added layer of security and convenience for WhatsApp users, making logging back into their accounts easier and more secure.

