New WhatsApp Feature Allows Hidden Password-Protected Chats

WhatsApp has recently introduced a new feature that allows users to hide password-protected chats from their chat list. This feature aims to provide an additional layer of privacy and security for users who want to safeguard their conversations from prying eyes or unauthorized access.

The new feature, called “secret code,” adds an extra level of protection to locked chats, making them even harder to find if someone else has access to your phone or if you share a device with others. To activate this feature, users will need to set a unique password that is different from their device’s screen lock.

Once the secret code is set, only users who know this specific password and enter it into the WhatsApp search bar will be able to access the hidden chats. This feature is particularly useful for individuals who occasionally share their phones with family members or friends, as well as for situations where someone else may be holding the phone when important or confidential messages arrive.

WhatsApp, a messaging app owned Meta, introduced the chat lock feature earlier this year to address the need for enhanced privacy and security. However, the presence of locked chats could still raise suspicion if noticed others. The introduction of the secret code feature aims to alleviate these concerns allowing users to keep their locked chats completely hidden from view.

The roll-out of the secret code feature has already begun, although it may take a few months for it to be available worldwide. WhatsApp users can look forward to having an additional layer of protection to ensure the privacy and confidentiality of their conversations.