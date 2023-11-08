WhatsApp Introduces New Privacy Feature for Concealing IP Address During Calls

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, has recently implemented an innovative privacy feature targeting Android and iOS users. The new feature ensures that users can hide their location during calls routing the connection through WhatsApp servers. By doing so, personal IP address metadata, which may contain sensitive information about internet service providers and geographical locations, is obfuscated.

Maintaining the end-to-end encryption that is a hallmark of WhatsApp’s commitment to user privacy, the company emphasizes that it cannot intercept or listen in on calls. Instead, when users activate the “Protect IP Address in Calls” feature, their calls are securely relayed through WhatsApp servers. This process prevents other participants from viewing the caller’s IP address, thereby safeguarding their general geographical position. This added layer of privacy enhances security, with an emphasis on meeting the needs of privacy-conscious users.

To enable the feature on their iOS or Android devices, users can simply navigate to Settings > Privacy > Advanced and toggle the “Protect IP Address in Calls” option. This feature complements WhatsApp’s broader efforts to prioritize user privacy. In June 2023, they introduced the Silence Unknown Callers setting as a means to filter out calls from unfamiliar contacts automatically. These blocked calls, while remaining visible on the call list, no longer trigger the phone’s ringer.

By implementing these privacy features, WhatsApp aims to minimize spam, scam calls, and potential ‘zero-click’ attacks. For instance, the Silence Unknown Callers setting operates utilizing privacy tokens that are distributed among local clients. These tokens, along with other factors, determine whether the intended recipient permits the caller to ring through.

WhatsApp’s commitment to user safety is further exemplified the introduction of Chat Lock, a privacy feature launched in May that allows users to block unauthorized access to their private conversations. By consistently developing and releasing features such as “Protect IP Address in Calls” and “Silence Unknown Callers,” WhatsApp reinforces its dedication to user privacy while simultaneously diminishing the incidence and efficacy of real-world attacks.

