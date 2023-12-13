WhatsApp Introduces Pinning Messages Feature to Enhance User Experience

WhatsApp recently announced a new feature that allows users to pin messages in individual and group conversations. This feature aims to make it easier for users to find important messages amidst the noise of busy chats. Users can pin all types of messages, including text, polls, images, and emojis, with the restriction of only pinning one message at a time. Pinned messages will remain at the top of the chat window as a banner.

To pin a message, users simply need to long press on any message in a conversation and select the ‘Pin’ option. A banner will appear, allowing users to choose the duration for which the message remains pinned – 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days. The default duration is set to 7 days.

In group chats, administrators will have the option to decide if only they or all members can pin messages. This flexibility ensures that important information, such as dates, times, or meeting locations, can be easily accessed in busy group conversations.

The addition of the pinning messages feature follows WhatsApp’s efforts to enhance user privacy and control over their messages. The platform recently introduced disappearing voice messages, allowing users to send voice messages that disappear after they have been listened to. Additionally, WhatsApp has rolled out updates that increase groups’ capacity, give administrators more control, and expand the app’s functionalities.

With the new pinning messages feature, WhatsApp continues to prioritize user experience, making it easier for users to navigate through their conversations and access important information quickly. This feature is now available to all WhatsApp users globally, providing them with a more efficient and organized messaging experience.