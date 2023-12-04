WhatsApp Introduces Original Media Quality Sharing for iOS Users

WhatsApp has long been criticized for its subpar quality when it comes to sharing media files. Users have often complained about the compression and loss of quality, especially when sending videos and photos. However, a recent update is set to change this for iOS users.

The latest version of WhatsApp, numbered 23.24.73, brings the ability to send media files in their original quality. This means that WhatsApp users on iOS can now share high-definition photos and videos without the fear of them being compressed or losing their clarity.

Alongside this major improvement, WhatsApp has also introduced some other noteworthy features. Firstly, users can now initiate voice chats in large groups without causing a ringing sound for each participant. This will make it easier to start group discussions and engage in voice conversations seamlessly.

The developers have also made an enhancement to the chat experience. New bubbles have been added to display missed, ongoing, and completed calls. This feature ensures that important calls are not overlooked and allows users to easily keep track of their call history within the app.

Another small but significant addition is the ability to quickly react to a Status update using your avatar. By tapping “Reply” and selecting one of the six available avatar reactions, users can express their thoughts and emotions in a more interactive way.

WhatsApp has stated that these updates will be rolled out gradually over the coming weeks. So if you don’t see these changes immediately, don’t worry, as they will reach your device soon.

To send media files in their original quality, simply tap the “+” button in the chat, choose the “Document” option, and then select “Choose Photo or Video” to get started.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will this update be available for Android users as well?

As of now, the update is only available for iOS users. However, it is likely that WhatsApp will bring these improvements to Android users in the near future.

Can I send media files in their original quality in group chats?

Yes, the update allows users to send media files in their original quality in individual as well as group chats.

What happens if I don’t see these new features immediately?

The update will be rolled out gradually, so it may take some time for the new features to appear on your device. Be patient and keep an eye out for future updates.

Can I react to a Status using an emoji?

Currently, WhatsApp only offers avatar reactions for responding to a Status update. You can choose from the available avatar reactions to express your reaction.