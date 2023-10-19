WhatsApp Introduces Feature to Log in to Two Accounts Simultaneously

WhatsApp users can now enjoy the convenience of logging into two accounts simultaneously, as announced Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday. This new feature allows users to switch between different accounts within the app, making it easier for those who have both work and personal profiles. The addition of this feature eliminates the need to constantly log in and out or carry two separate phones.

To set up a second WhatsApp account, users will need either a second phone number and SIM card or a phone that supports multi-SIM or eSIM functionality. A one-time passcode will be sent via SMS to verify the second account on a different device. Users can customize privacy and notification settings for each account, providing a personalized experience.

The process to use two accounts in one WhatsApp is simple. Open the app, tap on the three dots in the top right corner, go to “Settings,” then “Account.” From there, select “Add account” and follow the instructions to set up the second account. To switch between accounts, tap on the three dots in the top right corner again and select “Account.”

Currently, the ability to switch between accounts is only available for Android users, with the update rolling out in the coming weeks. Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, recommends using the official WhatsApp application for security and privacy reasons and avoiding unofficial or fake versions.

This new feature aligns with Meta’s strategy to provide users with more flexibility and accessibility. In 2021, they introduced a multi-device feature, enabling users to access their accounts across Android tablets, browsers, and computers. With the addition of the ability to use WhatsApp on two phones simultaneously, users can now stay connected across multiple devices without any inconvenience.

Overall, this update enhances the messaging experience for WhatsApp users, allowing for seamless transitions between different accounts and simplifying the management of work and personal profiles.

Definitions:

– Multi-SIM: Capability to use multiple SIM cards simultaneously on one device.

– eSIM: Electronic SIM, a SIM card embedded directly into a device.

Sources:

– WhatsApp Spokesperson

– Meta