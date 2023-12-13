WhatsApp Introduces Pinned Message Feature for Easy Access

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, has announced the rollout of a new pinned message feature for both iOS and Android devices. This feature will enable users to pin important individual or group chat messages, enhancing convenience and saving time.

Unlike other messaging apps, WhatsApp allows messages to be pinned for a maximum of 30 days. The default option, however, is set to 7 days, and the minimum duration for pinning a message is 24 hours.

To pin a message on WhatsApp, users can simply go to the menu, select ‘Pin’, and choose the desired duration for the pinned message. For iPhone users, swiping right on the chat will initiate the pinning process, while Android users can achieve the same holding the chat.

It is worth noting that group administrators have the option to determine whether only admins or all members can pin messages. However, it remains unclear if WhatsApp plans to extend this feature to its Channels.

While WhatsApp is only now introducing the pinned message feature, its competitors such as iMessage and Telegram have already incorporated this functionality for individual and group chats.

Furthermore, WhatsApp has been proactive in implementing new features for its platform. Last week, the company introduced ‘View Once Voice Messages’, a privacy-focused feature that allows users to send voice messages that can only be played once. Additionally, WhatsApp is reportedly working on improved integration with Instagram, enabling users to share status updates directly as Instagram stories.

The introduction of the pinned message feature on WhatsApp is expected to further enhance user experience and streamline communication within the app. Users will now have the ability to effortlessly access important messages without having to search through lengthy conversations.