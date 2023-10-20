Now You Can Use Two WhatsApp Accounts Simultaneously on Android

WhatsApp users will soon have the convenience of simultaneously logging in to two accounts on their Android devices, according to an announcement made Mark Zuckerberg. This feature will be rolled out in the coming weeks and months, offering users the ability to switch between accounts, such as work and personal, without the need to log out each time, carry two separate phones, or worry about messaging from the wrong account.

To set up a second account, users will require a second phone number and SIM card, or a phone that supports multi-SIM or eSIM functionality. The process is simple and can be completed opening the WhatsApp settings, clicking on the arrow next to the user’s name, and selecting “Add account”. This will enable users to manage two separate accounts within the app.

During the setup of the second account, users will need their second phone with a SIM card or a phone that supports multi-SIM or eSIM functionality. WhatsApp has confirmed that users will have the ability to manage separate notifications and privacy settings for each account.

This feature is available in both the WhatsApp beta and stable versions, providing users with the flexibility to easily switch between their different WhatsApp accounts without any complications or disruptions.

Sources:

– TechCrunch