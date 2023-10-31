WhatsApp Enhances Group Calling Experience for iPhone Users

WhatsApp has recently rolled out an update that brings an exciting new feature for iPhone users. The latest update, iOS 23.21.72, allows iPhone users to initiate group calls with up to 31 participants, significantly increasing the limit from the previous 15 people. This improvement is aimed at enhancing the calling experience and enabling larger group conversations on the WhatsApp platform.

To start a group call on WhatsApp for iPhone, follow these simple steps:

1. Open WhatsApp on your iPhone.

2. Tap the Calls tab at the bottom of the screen.

3. Tap the New call button located in the top right corner.

4. Select the New group call option.

5. A list of your contacts will appear. Choose the contacts you want to include in the call tapping their names.

6. Once you have selected all the participants, tap the Voice call button to initiate the call.

With this latest update, WhatsApp is catering to the growing demand for larger group conversations. The increased participant limit makes it easier for users to connect with more of their contacts simultaneously, whether it’s for personal or professional purposes.

WhatsApp understands the importance of privacy and security, and the company assures users that their personal messages and conversations remain end-to-end encrypted. The new group calling feature does not compromise the privacy and security measures already in place.

In addition to the improved group calling, WhatsApp has exciting plans for integrating Meta’s AI technology in the near future. These upcoming features include AI-powered stickers, AI chats for deeper discussions, and photorealistic image generation. These AI services aim to enhance user creativity, productivity, and entertainment within the messaging app.

If you haven’t received the new group calling feature yet, don’t worry. WhatsApp is gradually rolling out the update to all users, and it should reach your account in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for more updates and new features from WhatsApp as the platform continues to evolve and improve.