Meta Introduces AI Stickers to Enhance WhatsApp Chat Experience

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has unveiled a range of new AI experiences and features for the popular messaging app. These updates aim to improve user connections and provide tools for enhanced creativity, expression, and productivity. One of the exciting features introduced is the ability to create customized AI stickers.

The AI sticker feature utilizes technology from Llama 2 and a foundational model for image generation called Emu. By inputting text prompts, users can generate multiple unique and high-quality stickers within seconds. Previously in beta testing, the availability of AI stickers for WhatsApp has now been officially announced Meta.

To create an AI sticker, users simply need to open a chat on WhatsApp, tap the “More” icon, and select “Create.” From there, they can enter a description for the sticker they want to create, and up to four stickers will be generated. These stickers can then be sent to contacts and will appear in the sticker tray for convenient sharing.

It’s important to note that currently, WhatsApp AI stickers support the English language. Users are required to provide descriptions in English to create these stickers. Furthermore, the feature is currently accessible in select countries, so it’s advisable to check availability in your region.

WhatsApp emphasizes user safety and allows reporting of any AI sticker that may be inappropriate or inaccurate. If a user believes a sticker is incorrect, they can report it, and WhatsApp may take action, including banning a user for violating their Terms of Service.

The introduction of AI stickers adds a new dimension to the WhatsApp chat experience, allowing users to express themselves in unique and creative ways. With the ease of creation and customization, AI stickers are likely to become a popular feature among WhatsApp users.

