Rumors About WhatsApp Using Your Photos Are False

Summary:

A circulating WhatsApp message warns users that a new rule will allow the app to use their photos and make all shared content public, including deleted messages. However, this is false. WhatsApp messages are end-to-end encrypted, meaning only the sender and recipient can read them. Sharing the message among contacts does not grant permission for anything. WhatsApp’s privacy policy also states that messages are not accessible to the company unless the user chooses to share or make them public. While WhatsApp did update its privacy policy, there is no mention of allowing access to photos or user content for purposes other than ensuring the messaging service. It is important to understand that re-sending messages between contacts will not solve any issues. The false chain message also claims that deleted messages will become public, which is not possible as messages are stored encrypted on the device. Lastly, WhatsApp’s terms of service state that users grant certain licenses to the platform, such as using profile pictures and managing messages to ensure they reach the intended recipient.

Source: Factchequeado

Definitions:

– End-to-end encryption: A communication protocol that secures messages so that only the sender and intended recipient can access them.

– Privacy policy: A statement or legal document that outlines how an organization collects, uses, discloses, and manages the personal information of its users/customers.

Source: Factchequeado