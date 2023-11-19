Preparing for WhatsApp Backup Storage Changes: Tips and Tricks

WhatsApp users who rely on the free version of Google Drive for storage may soon find themselves facing a storage challenge. With Google Photos, Gmail, and now WhatsApp all utilizing the same storage space, it’s important to prepare for these changes in order to avoid running out of storage unexpectedly. Here are three tips to help you get organized and ready for the WhatsApp backup storage transition on Google Drive.

1. Backup your WhatsApp chats before the deadline

Before the storage change is implemented for all users, it is recommended to backup your WhatsApp chats as a precautionary measure. To do this, open WhatsApp, tap on the three-dot menu, select “Settings,” choose “Chats,” and press “Chat Backup.” If your Google account is not yet connected to WhatsApp, follow the prompts to log in. Once connected, simply tap the “Backup” button and wait for the process to complete. Additionally, you can go to “Data Storage” and enable the “Temporary Messages” option to prevent old conversations from being stored.

2. Manage your WhatsApp video backups

Videos often take up more storage space compared to images and text. To avoid filling up your Google Drive storage, you can review and delete unnecessary video files. In WhatsApp settings, go to “Data Storage” and select “Manage Storage” to view the largest files. Another option is to disable the automatic video backup feature, allowing you to manually select the important files you want to save and download them directly to your device, thus saving cloud space.

3. Clear up storage in your Google account

A simple yet effective measure is to free up additional space in your Google account deleting files that are no longer needed. Start organizing your Google Photos, which may contain many forgotten collections of images that consume significant storage. In the Google Photos app, tap on your profile picture and go to “Account Storage.” From there, you can view and delete photos and videos categorized criteria such as size, blurry images, and screenshots. Similarly, you can clean up your Gmail account using search filters based on attachment size. Remember, you can also utilize built-in features within Google Drive, such as advanced search, file descriptions, and folder organization, to better manage your storage space.

By following these tips and tricks, you can proactively prepare yourself for the upcoming WhatsApp backup storage changes. Remember, if you require additional storage, you have the option to upgrade to Google One for as low as R$ 6.99 per month for 100 GB. Please note that these changes only apply to personal Google accounts, and work accounts will not be affected initially.

FAQ

Will the changes to WhatsApp backup storage affect work accounts?

No, the changes only apply to personal Google accounts at this time.

How can I delete large attachments in Gmail?

In Gmail, you can use search filters and reference attachment size to identify and delete emails that are taking up significant storage space.

Can I pay for more storage with Google One?

Yes, Google One offers additional storage options starting at R$ 6.99 per month for 100 GB. The first three months have a promotional price of R$ 1.69.

Are there any tools within Google Drive to help organize my files?

Yes, Google Drive provides advanced search capabilities, file descriptions, and folder organization features to make it easier to manage your storage space.