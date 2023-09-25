WhatsApp Rolls Out New Feature to Manage Community Group Chats on iOS

WhatsApp, owned Meta, is introducing a new feature on its iOS platform that allows community administrators to have more control over their community management. With this update, administrators will be able to choose who can add members to community group chats.

By accessing the community settings screen, community administrators can toggle this feature on or off. The default setting will only allow administrators to directly add members. However, administrators also have the option to allow anyone to add members without an invite link.

Initially, this feature will be rolled out to select accounts over the coming weeks. It will be available to iOS users who have installed WhatsApp from the App Store.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also introducing a feature on its Android platform to keep channel creators informed about the status of their channels, particularly when they are restricted in specific countries due to local laws. This feature aims to comply with legal requirements and ensure content restrictions are enforced. Channel creators will receive notifications if their channel’s visibility is restricted in certain regions.

Overall, these updates from WhatsApp demonstrate its commitment to giving users and administrators more control over their communities and ensuring compliance with local regulations.

