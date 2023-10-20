WhatsApp is Testing New Feature for Vanishing Voice Messages

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app, is quietly working on optimizing shared messages between its users. The focus is specifically on voice messages, a format that has gained popularity in recent years. WhatsApp is developing a feature that will automatically delete voice messages after they have been listened to.

According to a report WABetaInfo, a screenshot from a recent beta version of WhatsApp shows the presence of a small round icon with a number “1” next to it. This indicates that there is a new voice message waiting to be listened to. Once the message has been played, it will be automatically deleted, ensuring privacy and saving storage space on the user’s device.

This new feature aligns with WhatsApp’s commitment to user privacy and security. Vanishing voice messages provide an added level of privacy ensuring that conversations are not stored indefinitely. It also allows users to declutter their message history and save storage space on their devices.

With the increasing popularity of voice messages as a means of communication, it is no surprise that WhatsApp is focusing on optimizing this feature. Voice messages offer a more personal and efficient way of communicating, especially when typing a long message is not convenient or possible. By implementing a feature that automatically deletes these messages, WhatsApp is making it easier for users to manage their conversations.

This new feature is still in the testing phase and is not yet available to all WhatsApp users. However, it is expected to be rolled out to the wider user base in the near future.

Sources:

– WhatsApp: Official Website

– WABetaInfo: Report on Vanishing Voice Messages