WhatsApp Faces Compatibility Issues with Android Auto, Creating a Dilemma for Google

For the past four months, WhatsApp users have been unable to use the popular messaging app with Android Auto, Google’s system for using smartphones on car screens. Despite pleas from users on social media and various forums, Google has yet to offer a solution. However, there is a workaround that involves disabling Android Auto and connecting the audio to the car’s Bluetooth system. This allows users to make WhatsApp calls, although it is not an ideal solution.

More Details: Some WhatsApp users are unable to access the app through Android Auto, and the available solution might not please Google.

One UI 6.0 Divides Users with Its Lackluster and Unnecessary Home Screen

One UI 6.0, Samsung’s overlay based on Android 14, is being rolled out on more and more Samsung smartphones. While the system itself introduces some notable improvements, some users are criticizing certain aspects, namely the home screen. After updating, users are greeted with a black screen that simply says, “Welcome to One UI 6.0”. The purpose of this screen is still unclear.

More Details: One UI 6.0’s home screen design is receiving mixed reviews, with some users finding it unattractive and unnecessary.

Google’s Decision Could Determine the Fate of the Largest Repository of IPTV Streams on the Internet

Whenever the term “IPTV” is mentioned, it is often associated with illegal activities. However, that is not always the case. Consider the repository available on popular website GitHub. It compiles almost all publicly and freely accessible IPTV streams from around the world. While the intention behind this repository is legal and commendable, it has caught the attention of the Spanish LaLiga, which has requested Google to remove it from search results.

More Details: Google might delist the internet’s largest repository of IPTV streams, raising questions about the future of such platforms.

FAQ

1. Why can’t WhatsApp be used with Android Auto?

WhatsApp compatibility issues with Android Auto have been ongoing for the past four months, but Google has yet to provide a solution. Some users have found a way around this disabling Android Auto and connecting the audio to their car’s Bluetooth system.

2. What are the criticisms surrounding One UI 6.0’s home screen?

Users have expressed mixed opinions about One UI 6.0’s home screen design. Many find it unattractive and unnecessary, as it simply displays a black screen with the message, “Welcome to One UI 6.0”. The purpose of this screen remains unclear.

3. What is the fate of the largest repository of IPTV streams on the internet?

The future of the internet’s largest repository of IPTV streams remains uncertain. The Spanish LaLiga has requested Google to remove it from search results, potentially raising questions about the viability of such platforms.