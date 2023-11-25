WhatsApp Still Incompatible with Android Auto Despite User Requests

A bug plaguing some users of Android Auto has resulted in the inability to use WhatsApp through the app for the past four months. Android Auto, designed to mirror various smartphone functionalities on a vehicle’s screen, including music, phone calls, and navigation, has been marred stability issues, and this bug only adds to its reputation. Despite widespread complaints and user pleas for a solution, Google has yet to offer a fix.

Affected users have exhausted all possible remedies. Upgrading Android Auto to version 10.8 or even beta version 10.9, restarting smartphones – nothing seems to help. The popular messaging application remains unusable on their car’s control screen.

While the situation may seem dire, there is a workaround, albeit not an ideal one. To make WhatsApp calls or check messages hands-free while driving, users can disable Android Auto on their smartphones and enable Bluetooth audio streaming to their car’s audio system. This solution, however, renders Android Auto practically useless.

Unfortunately, Google remains silent on this significant issue, leaving users to speculate whether a software solution is even being considered. Regrettably, this is not the only bug affecting Android Auto at present. The recent Android 14 update, for example, has disrupted music applications like Spotify.

While Android Auto continues to offer convenience and integration for many users, its ongoing compatibility issues with popular apps like WhatsApp and Spotify hinder the overall experience. Hopefully, Google will address these bugs promptly to ensure a smoother and more reliable driving experience.

