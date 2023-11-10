New WhatsApp Monetization Strategy Shifts Focus to Channels and Status

In a recent interview with Folha de S. Paulo, WhatsApp’s chief, Will Cathcart, clarified the platform’s stance on introducing advertisements to the app. While the company has no plans to display ads in the user’s message inbox, Cathcart did not rule out the possibility of incorporating advertising in other areas of the application.

Contrary to a previous report the Financial Times, which suggested that Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, was considering ads within the app, Cathcart emphasized that the company does not intend to “put ads in the inbox.” He believes that when users open their inbox, they do not want to be greeted advertisements.

Instead, WhatsApp is exploring alternative revenue streams, focusing on two primary sources: additional services for businesses and access to the API. Cathcart highlighted that the platform would remain free for users, emphasizing that there will be no ads in the inbox or the overall messaging experience.

However, Cathcart did mention the potential for advertising in other areas, such as channels and the Status feature. For example, channels could charge for subscription or offer exclusive content for paid members. Cathcart assured that while ads won’t be placed within the inbox, there are possibilities for advertising within different sections of the app.

Interestingly, Cathcart revealed a glimpse into WhatsApp’s user demographics, stating that Brazil is the country that sends the most messages on the platform. Despite ranking behind India and Indonesia in terms of overall user count, Brazil stands out for its high per capita usage. Brazilians reportedly send four times more voice messages on WhatsApp than any other country.

With this new focus on channels and Status, WhatsApp aims to strike a balance between generating revenue and providing a seamless user experience. By exploring innovative avenues for monetization, the platform intends to retain its position as the go-to messaging app in Brazil and beyond.

FAQ

Will WhatsApp display ads in the user’s message inbox?

No, WhatsApp has clarified that it has no plans to display ads in the user’s message inbox, as this would compromise the user experience.

What are the alternative revenue sources for WhatsApp?

WhatsApp is exploring two primary revenue sources: additional services for businesses and access to the API.

Will WhatsApp remain a free app?

Yes, WhatsApp will continue to be a free app for users. There will be no charges for accessing the platform or using its messaging features.

Are there any possibilities for advertising within WhatsApp?

While ads won’t be placed in the message inbox or the overall messaging experience, WhatsApp is considering the inclusion of advertising in other areas of the app, such as channels and the Status feature. The specifics are yet to be determined.