WhatsApp will no longer be supported on certain mobile devices

According to a report from Nova.rs, the messaging app WhatsApp will no longer be usable on certain mobile devices. This primarily affects older models of smartphones that are more than ten years old and have a dwindling number of users.

WhatsApp will stop working on devices running operating system versions older than Android 5.0. Additionally, devices using Apple’s iOS 11 and older versions will also lose access to the app.

The date when the application will cease to work is October 24th. If you have not yet received a notification about WhatsApp’s discontinuation, then you are still in the clear, as stated Nova.rs.

The list of devices on which the app will no longer function includes:

– Archos 53 Platinum

– Samsung Galaxy S2

– Huawei Ascend D1

– Nexus 7

– Samsung Galaxy Nexus

– iPhone 5

– iPhone 5c

– Motorola Droid Razr

– Grand S Flex ZTE

– Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

– HTC Desire 500

– Huawei Ascend D

– Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1

– HTC One

– HTC Desire HD

– Sony Xperia Z

– LG Optimus G Pro

– Asus Eee Pad Transformer

– HTC Sensation

– Samsung Galaxy S

– Sony Xperia S2

– Motorola Zero

– Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc3

– Acer Iconia Tab A5003

– LG Optimus 2X

It is important for users to be aware of these changes and explore alternatives if their device is on the list of unsupported devices. WhatsApp continues to make progress in terms of compatibility and features, so it is possible that future updates may exclude even more devices. This highlights the fast-paced nature of technology and the need for regular upgrades to keep up with the latest advancements.

Sources:

– Nova.rs