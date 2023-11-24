New WhatsApp Function Guarantees Better Protection for Calls

WhatsApp, the popular messaging service, has introduced a new function that aims to provide better protection for calls. While this feature may not be immediately apparent to users, it is highly recommended to activate it for enhanced security.

As part of its ongoing efforts to prioritize user privacy and security, WhatsApp, which is owned the US-based internet conglomerate Meta, often introduces updates with new features, layouts, and occasionally, new emojis. While some updates may seem insignificant at first glance, they are still important for the overall user experience.

The latest WhatsApp function, which guarantees enhanced protection for calls, is no exception. However, it is not immediately visible and is rather hidden. Despite this, it offers a significant advantage in terms of security. In addition, WhatsApp has also introduced a new function that improves event planning in group chats.

WhatsApp’s new function aims to protect users’ IP addresses during calls, which is a significant step towards safeguarding privacy. While WhatsApp has received criticism in the past, it has demonstrated how easily end-to-end encryption can be implemented. This latest update shows that there is always room for improvement. Since October 2023, Meta has been rolling out a new feature that aims to protect mobile phone IP addresses.

WhatsApp users will need to explicitly enable IP protection to ensure better security during calls. According to reports, this feature is now available to many WhatsApp users but remains optional. Enabling IP protection will result in all WhatsApp calls being routed through WhatsApp servers, ensuring the anonymity of IP addresses during calls.

FAQ:

1. What is an IP address?

An IP address, short for “Internet Protocol address,” is a unique numerical identifier assigned to each device connected to a computer network. It allows for the identification and location of devices on the internet.

2. How does IP protection in WhatsApp work?

By enabling IP protection in WhatsApp settings, calls made through the app are routed through WhatsApp servers, which helps protect the user’s IP address from being exposed to fellow callers.

3. Does IP protection affect call quality?

WhatsApp acknowledges that call quality may be affected due to the additional routing of calls through WhatsApp servers. Users are encouraged to test the feature and disable it if any call-related issues arise.

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s new function provides a crucial layer of protection for users’ IP addresses during calls. By ensuring that IP protection is enabled, users can enhance their privacy and security while using the messaging service.