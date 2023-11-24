WhatsApp Introduces New Call Protection Feature for Better Privacy

WhatsApp has once again surprised its users with a new feature that promises improved protection during calls. The popular messenger service is known for regularly rolling out updates, ranging from layout changes to new functions and updated emojis. While some updates may seem minor at first glance, they are often significant in terms of improving user experience and privacy.

The latest addition to WhatsApp’s features is particularly noteworthy because it is not immediately apparent and requires activation. However, once enabled, it provides enhanced security for calls. Additionally, WhatsApp has also introduced a new function that allows for better event planning in group chats.

WhatsApp’s commitment to privacy and security has drawn praise from users, with the US-based internet conglomerate Meta, which owns WhatsApp, touting their efforts in a recent blog post detailing new features. Although the messenger service has faced criticism in the past, it has proven its ability to implement end-to-end encryption seamlessly. Nevertheless, there is always room for improvement, and Meta acknowledges this rolling out a new function since October 2023 that aims to protect mobile phone IP addresses.

According to reports, this new feature is now available to many WhatsApp users, but it is optional. Users must explicitly enable IP protection for calls to benefit from this added privacy measure. When activated, all calls are routed through WhatsApp servers, ensuring that the IP address remains protected during the call.

FAQs

Q: What is an IP address?

An IP address, short for “Internet Protocol address,” is a unique numerical identifier assigned to each device (such as a computer or smartphone) connected to a network. It allows devices to communicate and interact with each other on the internet.

Q: Why is protecting IP addresses important?

IP addresses can provide information about a person’s geographical location and internet service provider. Protecting IP addresses helps safeguard privacy and prevents potential misuse of this data.

Q: How do I enable IP address protection on WhatsApp?

To enable IP address protection on WhatsApp, go to the app’s settings, navigate to the “Privacy” menu, scroll down to “Advanced,” and activate the “Protect IP address during calls” option.

Q: Can enabling IP address protection affect call quality?

WhatsApp warns that call quality might be impacted when IP address protection is enabled. Users can experiment with the feature and disable it if they encounter any issues during calls.

WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy and security introducing features that enhance the overall messaging experience. With the new call protection feature, users can enjoy improved privacy during their WhatsApp calls while maintaining the quality of their conversations.