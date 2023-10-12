WhatsApp’s New Feature Allows Users to Schedule Events

WhatsApp is known for its frequent updates and new features that keep users engaged. The latest addition to the messaging app is a chat events feature, which allows users to schedule events for a specific date and time and share the details with all group members.

In the upcoming update, users will find an events shortcut in the chat share menu. They can create events with specific names and set reminders within the conversation. This feature is designed to be a handy tool for planning group activities or keeping personal reminders in check.

One important aspect of this feature is its end-to-end encryption. This means that only the participants in the conversation can access the event details, ensuring privacy and security. Currently, it appears to be tailored for community group chats, but it remains to be seen if events can be shared outside of the group.

Once an event is created, it is automatically added to the group conversation. However, all participants will need to update their WhatsApp version to the latest one in order to view and accept the new group invite event.

This chat events feature is likely to be well-received WhatsApp’s massive user base of 2.7 billion. It eliminates the need for using other apps like Google Calendar for event planning, positioning WhatsApp as an all-in-one platform. This aligns with WhatsApp’s recent introduction of Flows, a new in-app purchase service for buying products and services directly.

With these continuous additions of features, WhatsApp aims to provide a comprehensive and convenient experience for its users, strengthening its position within the messaging app landscape.

Image Credit: WABetaInfo

