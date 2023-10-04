WhatsApp Beta Update Introduces Pinned Messages and Redesigned Chat Attachment Menu

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app with over 2.7 billion users worldwide, is set to release new updates that will enhance user experience. The recent update (version 2.23.21.4), discovered reliable source WABetaInfo, brings two notable features: pinned messages and a redesigned chat attachment menu.

The pinned messages feature allows users to highlight specific messages pinning them to the top of their chat conversations. This functionality aims to make it easier for users to access important or frequently referenced messages. Users have the option to set the visibility duration of pinned messages, with choices ranging from 24 hours to 30 days. Additionally, users can dismiss a pinned message at any time. This feature is applicable not only in group chats but also in individual conversations, providing a means to highlight specific content in private chats.

The redesigned chat attachment menu offers a clearer and more intuitive interface for sharing various types of content. While maintaining the process of sharing, this updated menu presents the latest refinements to make sharing files, photos, and other media more user-friendly.

At the moment, these new features are only available to a limited group of beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store. However, they are expected to roll out to a broader audience in the next few weeks. WhatsApp continues to prioritize user satisfaction regularly releasing updates and adding features that improve the messaging experience.

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s latest beta update introduces pinned messages and a redesigned chat attachment menu. These features aim to enhance user experience allowing the highlighting of important messages and providing a clearer interface for sharing various types of media. Users can expect these updates to be available to a broader audience in the coming weeks.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo