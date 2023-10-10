New WhatsApp Update to Include Custom Passwords for Protected Chat Folders

WhatsApp is reportedly set to release an update that will enhance the security of its protected chat folders introducing a custom password feature. According to a report from WABetaInfo, users will be able to set a secret code for their locked chats, which can be entered in the app’s search bar to gain access to these conversations. This added layer of security aims to protect sensitive conversations from unauthorized access.

Not only will users be able to set a custom password for their chats, but they will also have the option to configure this secret code from their companion devices. This means that users can lock their chats even if they are using WhatsApp on a different device, further enhancing the privacy and security of their conversations.

Although this feature is currently unavailable to testers, a sneak peek provided WABetaInfo suggests that users will have the flexibility to choose either a word or a straightforward emoji as their secret code. Additionally, it is expected that users will be able to modify or delete the secret code whenever they wish.

This upcoming update builds on WhatsApp’s existing Chat Lock feature, which was introduced earlier this year. The Chat Lock feature allows users to apply locks to their conversations using a passcode, fingerprint, or facial recognition, ensuring the confidentiality of their messages. Locked chat threads are moved to a separate folder, and notifications for these chats do not reveal the sender’s name or display message previews.

Overall, the addition of a custom password feature for protected chat folders will provide WhatsApp users with greater control over the security of their conversations and further safeguard their privacy.

