New WhatsApp Feature Enables Music Sharing During Video Calls

WhatsApp is set to unveil an innovative new feature that allows users to share music while engaged in a video call, enhancing the feeling of connection and shared experiences. Similar to Apple’s SharePlay feature on FaceTime, this functionality adds a whole new dimension to virtual interactions.

Insiders at WABetaInfo, a reliable source for WhatsApp updates, have provided details about this upcoming feature. Although still in the early stages and not yet accessible to beta testers, a preliminary version of the feature has been spotted in the WhatsApp Android beta version 2.23.26.18. The current information suggests that users will be able to share music exclusively during video calls, provided that the screen-sharing option is activated.

The potential applications for this feature are numerous and diverse. Users can utilize it to listen to music together, just like they would in person. This functionality will also be beneficial for creatives, allowing them to review audio projects and collaborate effectively. Additionally, the feature is expected to work for group calls as well, offering a shared musical experience to all participants.

Originally, the feature was being developed exclusively for iOS, but it is now being tested on Android devices as well. While the exact release date is still uncertain, it is believed that the WhatsApp feature is approaching a beta release in the near future.

In other WhatsApp news, the platform is introducing a new capability for beta testers to share status updates using companion devices. This means users can now post GIFs, images, and videos directly as status updates from their secondary devices, ensuring a seamless WhatsApp experience across all devices.

With these exciting developments, WhatsApp continues to enhance its user experience providing innovative features that enable greater connectivity and convenience in the digital realm.