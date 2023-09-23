Whatsapp: The main communication tool in the workplace in Euskal Herria

The use of Whatsapp as a communication tool has skyrocketed in Euskal Herria since its inception in 2009. It has become the main means of communication for many people, including those who do not use the app. Interestingly, Whatsapp has also made its way into the workplace.

In many work settings, constant communication is necessary, and current technologies provide an easy solution with the availability of stable internet connections. However, to use these tools, one needs a device, and according to court rulings, it is considered as a work tool. Therefore, companies are obligated to provide their employees with such communication tools.

However, the use of personal devices at work does not limit communication solely to the workplace. Other uses include personal activities such as checking personal emails. Although there is no specific law in the South regarding the obligation of companies to provide such resources, court rulings suggest that companies do have this obligation. Nonetheless, if companies and employees reach an agreement, personal devices can be used for work purposes.

There is a clear distinction between using personal devices or work devices in the workplace. Employees cannot access an employee’s personal Whatsapp messages or emails without their consent, as it would violate their privacy rights. However, in the case of work devices, the situation is different, and employers can monitor what is present on them, provided employees are aware of this at all times.

Can Whatsapp messages be used as evidence in court?

Whatsapp messages have reached the courts, and the judiciary has had to adapt to this new form of communication. At first, it was unclear whether a Whatsapp message could be used as evidence, but jurisprudence confirms that it can be if the messages are verified and authenticated.

