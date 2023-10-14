WhatsApp Experiences Partial Outage in UAE and Worldwide

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app, has reportedly experienced a partial outage in the UAE and other parts of the world. Users in the UAE have complained about being unable to use the app on both mobile devices and desktops. However, some users have reported being able to send and receive messages, suggesting that the outage is partial.

The outage began around 11:10 am on Saturday, according to reports. Downdetector, a real-time problem and outage monitoring site, received over a thousand reports in the last few minutes about the outage in the UAE and other locations.

While the issue seems to be persistent, there have been some reports of service resuming partially with lags. One user named Omar mentioned that the mobile app started working again but with delays in sending and receiving messages. Another user named Jeby complained about not being able to send messages in the UAE.

As of now, there has been no official response to the issue. Users are eagerly waiting for updates and any information regarding the cause of the outage.

It is important to note that this is not the first time WhatsApp has experienced service disruptions. The app, owned Facebook, has faced similar outages in the past, which have affected users worldwide.

