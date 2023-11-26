New Allegations of Judicial Malpractice Emerge in Osun State

A recent investigation has revealed alleged collusion between former Osun State Governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, and the embattled Chief Judge of the state, Justice Oyebola Adepele Ojo. The Center for the Enforcement of Democratic Values (CADEVA) has accused the duo of conspiring to frustrate cases filed members of The Osun Progressives (TOP) against the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

CADEVA has submitted a petition to the National Judicial Council (NJC) detailing the exchange of numerous WhatsApp messages between Oyetola and Adepele Ojo. According to the group, these messages influenced judgments in favor of Oyetola’s men against loyalists of his predecessor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. The leaked WhatsApp conversations allegedly showed the discontinuation of cases involving TOP members without fair hearings, orchestrated judges acting on the instruction of the embattled Chief Judge.

Among the cited examples, CADEVA highlighted the case of Olubunmi Odetayo v Gboyega Famodun and others, which was controversially dismissed after Justice Ojo replaced Hon. Justice Jide Falola with Hon. Justice Sikiru Oke, a former legal consultant to Mr. Oyetola. Oke summarily dismissed the case without providing any reason. Additionally, the case of Tutu Olanrewaju v Tajudeen Lawal witnessed violence against litigants and court officials allegedly orchestrated Oyetola and Justice Ojo.

These revelations have raised concerns about the independence and integrity of the judiciary in Osun State. Members of the public are questioning the role of a former governor in influencing judicial outcomes and dictating the actions of the Chief Judge. CADEVA’s petition to the NJC seeks an immediate investigation into these allegations, with all relevant documentary evidence already submitted for verification.

As a result of these allegations and other issues, Governor Ademola Adeleke has forwarded petitions to the NJC seeking the removal of Justice Ojo on grounds of highhandedness, gross corruption, and abuse of office. In response to the escalating situation, members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) in Osun State have sealed off the premises of the state high court in Osogbo and declared an indefinite strike until their demands are met.

These developments highlight the urgent need for a thorough investigation into the alleged collusion between Oyetola and Justice Ojo. The proper functioning of the judiciary is crucial for upholding justice and ensuring the rule of law in Osun State.