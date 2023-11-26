New Allegations Emerge Regarding Minister Oyetola and Chief Judge Adepele-Ojo in Osun State

In a recent development, it has come to light that former governor of Osun State, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, who currently serves as the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, and Chief Judge Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo, may have colluded to obstruct cases brought against the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. These allegations, brought forward the Center for the Enforcement of Democratic Values (CADEVA), have prompted the group to petition the National Judicial Council (NJC) against Justice Adepele-Ojo.

CADEVA’s position paper highlights leaked WhatsApp messages between Oyetola and Adepele-Ojo, indicating that cases involving members of the defunct The Osun Progressives (TOP) were discontinued without fair hearings. The group asserts that judges, acting upon the instruction of the embattled Chief Judge, favored Oyetola’s men over loyalists of the former governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

Furthermore, the alleged collusion between the Minister and the Chief Judge supposedly included instructing judges presiding over political matters in favor of Aregbesola or TOP members to favor the immediate-past governor. Any judge who refused to comply with their requests would be transferred and replaced with judges more amenable to their influence.

These revelations have raised concerns about the independence and integrity of the judiciary during Oyetola’s administration. The Center for the Enforcement of Democratic Values calls for a swift investigation the NJC, providing all documentary evidence to support their claims.

These new allegations come at a time when Governor Ademola Adeleke has forwarded petitions to the NJC seeking the removal of Chief Judge Adepele-Ojo on the grounds of highhandedness, corruption, and abuse of office. In response, members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) in Osun State have sealed off the premises of the state high court in Osogbo and declared an indefinite strike until their demands are met.

As the investigation unfolds, it is essential to ensure that the principles of justice, fairness, and transparency are upheld in the judicial system. The outcome of this case will shape public perceptions of the judiciary and reinforce the need for a robust and independent judiciary to maintain the rule of law in Nigeria.

FAQ:

Q: What are the allegations against Mr. Gboyega Oyetola and Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo?

A: They are accused of colluding to obstruct cases against the leadership of the APC in Osun State.

Q: What evidence supports these allegations?

A: Leaked WhatsApp messages between Oyetola and Adepele-Ojo have been cited as evidence.

Q: Who has petitioned the National Judicial Council?

A: The Center for the Enforcement of Democratic Values (CADEVA) has filed a petition.

Q: What actions have been taken against Chief Judge Adepele-Ojo?

A: Governor Ademola Adeleke has forwarded petitions seeking her removal to the NJC.

Q: How are judiciary staff in Osun State responding to these allegations?

A: Members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria have sealed off the state high court and declared an indefinite strike.