COVID-19 Inquiry Suggests Devolved Administrations Were Misled

A recent release of WhatsApp messages between Dominic Cummings and Boris Johnson the COVID-19 inquiry has raised questions about the information shared with devolved administrations during the early stages of the pandemic. The messages, sent on March 12, 2020, show Cummings advising Johnson to hold daily meetings on COVID-19 and specifically stating that these meetings should not include the devolved administrations. This has led to suggestions that the devolved nations were intentionally misled and not given the truth about the nature and severity of the virus.

The release of these messages has also shed light on the relationship between Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland. The inquiry has shown that the Scotland Secretary, Alister Jack, advised against including Sturgeon in meetings to prevent her from “grandstanding.” This has further fueled claims of political gamesmanship the UK government during the crisis.

The lack of direct access to the advisory group SAGE, and the limited information shared with the devolved administrations, hampered their ability to respond effectively to the pandemic. Rather than receiving raw data for evaluation, information was presented to them as part of pre-agreed agendas with scripted contributions. This prevented devolved administrations from making decisions ahead of the UK cabinet.

In response to these revelations, the Scottish Government created its own scientific advisory board to ensure access to reliable information. This highlights the need for governments to work together and prioritize public health over political considerations.

The release of these messages, which suggest a lack of transparency and communication between the UK government and devolved administrations, has sparked criticism. Scottish Labour’s health spokesperson, Dame Jackie Baillie, accused the Conservatives of playing “political games” during the pandemic and emphasized the importance of cooperation between the governments.

The UK government has stated that it acted to save lives and livelihoods throughout the pandemic and committed to learning from the COVID-19 inquiry’s findings. They acknowledged communication challenges in the early stages but highlighted significant evidence of data sharing with devolved administrations and local authorities.

This revelation from the COVID-19 inquiry underscores the importance of transparency, open communication, and cooperation between governments during a crisis of this magnitude. It serves as a reminder that the well-being and safety of the public should always be the top priority in such situations.

Sources:

– The original article from The Herald (source article)

– WhatsApp messages between Dominic Cummings and Boris Johnson released the COVID-19 inquiry

– Statements from the Scottish Government, UK Government, and Scottish Labour