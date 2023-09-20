WhatsApp Reportedly Testing a Version for iPad Users

WhatsApp, known for its popular messaging app, is reportedly working on a separate version for Apple’s iPad users. According to sources, a trial version of WhatsApp for iPad can be accessed through the TestFlight app, available to beta testers who already use the beta software on their mobile devices.

In order to set up WhatsApp on their iPad, users must have the app installed on both their iPhone and iPad running the beta iOS version. Once connected, users will be able to independently use WhatsApp on their tablet without the need for their phone to be online. This feature is particularly beneficial for those who use their iPads for work purposes.

The dedicated WhatsApp application for iPad will offer end-to-end encryption, ensuring the privacy and security of user communications. However, some functionalities such as status updates and live location sharing may not work perfectly as the companion mode is still in development. WhatsApp plans to address these issues through bug fixes and enhancements in future updates.

While an official release date for the WhatsApp for iPad app has not been announced, the development of this version is exciting news for iPad users who have long been waiting for a dedicated WhatsApp experience on their devices.

