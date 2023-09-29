WhatsApp Working on Search Feature for Updates Tab

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, is reportedly working on a new search feature for its Updates tab. This functionality, as reported WABetaInfo, will allow users to search for status updates, followed channels, and other verified channels without having to navigate to the channel directory.

The introduction of this search feature comes as a response to user complaints about the complexity of finding specific status updates within the new Updates tab. With the removal of the search functionality in this tab, users have found it difficult to search for updates shared a particular contact. The addition of a search button within the top app bar will simplify this process and enhance user experience.

According to the report, the search feature for the Updates tab is currently under development and will be rolled out in a future update of the app. This feature aims to improve navigation and enable users to find relevant content more easily.

In addition to this upcoming feature, WhatsApp has also announced the discontinuation of support for certain outdated smartphone models. Starting from October 24, 2023, the messaging platform will no longer provide services for specific Android and iPhone devices. This decision is part of WhatsApp’s ongoing effort to focus its resources on supporting the latest operating systems and technological advancements.

Users whose devices will no longer be supported will receive multiple notifications encouraging them to upgrade their devices to continue using WhatsApp. To stay informed about the latest supported Android versions, WhatsApp advises users to regularly check its official website for updates.

With these developments, WhatsApp aims to enhance its user experience introducing new features while also adapting to the ever-changing technological landscape.

