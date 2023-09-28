WhatsApp Web to Introduce Group Chat Filter Feature for Enhanced Organization

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new group chat filter feature for WhatsApp Web, as per a recent online report. This upcoming update will allow users to categorize their conversations and easily sort their chats based on specific filters. In addition, a new sidebar will be introduced to offer improved navigation.

The upcoming group chat filter feature on WhatsApp Web is similar to the one being developed for WhatsApp on Android. Users will have the ability to organize their chats based on unread messages, personal conversations, and group chats. This functionality will enhance organizational efficiency and make it easier for users to locate specific conversations.

Moreover, WhatsApp plans to introduce a revamped sidebar on WhatsApp Web, similar to the one available on the native WhatsApp for Windows app. This will further enhance navigation efficiency and facilitate meaningful engagement with the appropriate chats.

The group chat filter feature and the new sidebar are currently under development and will be released in a future update of WhatsApp Web.

WhatsApp Support for Older Smartphones Ending Soon

WhatsApp has announced that it will no longer support specific older smartphone models starting from October 24, 2023. This decision is in line with WhatsApp’s routine practice of discontinuing support for older operating systems to focus on supporting the latest ones.

Users whose devices are no longer compatible with WhatsApp will be notified and reminded to upgrade their devices to continue using the messaging platform. WhatsApp will regularly update a page to provide a list of supported Android versions.

This move is aimed at ensuring that WhatsApp keeps up with the latest advances in technology and optimizes its resources to support newer operating systems.

Sources:

– WABetaInfo